Hudson Value Partners LLC Takes Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,027,198,000 after buying an additional 3,181,477 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 971.1% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 951,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,353,000 after buying an additional 862,236 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,207,000. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $366.24 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $387.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $369.69 and its 200-day moving average is $338.94.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

