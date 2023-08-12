Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3563 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:HBANM opened at $20.58 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.33.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

