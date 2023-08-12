Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3563 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.
Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ:HBANM opened at $20.58 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.33.
About Huntington Bancshares
