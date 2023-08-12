Imaflex (CVE:IFX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.05

Imaflex Inc. (CVE:IFX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.05 and last traded at C$1.05, with a volume of 21600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.14.

Imaflex Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.43, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of C$54.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.38.

Imaflex (CVE:IFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$23.24 million for the quarter. Imaflex had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 7.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Imaflex Inc. will post 0.1118677 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imaflex Company Profile

Imaflex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells flexible packaging materials for industrial and agriculture markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers plastic films; agricultural films, including mulch, solarization, fumigation, compostable, and crop protection films; converter films; and industrial bags, such as garbage, compostable, and gaylord bags, as well as bags on roll products.

