ING Groep NV Has $24.37 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,071 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $24,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 11,089.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,296 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 21,669.8% in the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,191 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in S&P Global by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $402,031,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.59, for a total transaction of $77,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total transaction of $3,805,920.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,831,454.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.59, for a total value of $77,518.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,978 shares of company stock valued at $7,993,620. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.94.

S&P Global Price Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $387.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.36 billion, a PE ratio of 53.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $397.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.20. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $428.65.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.12. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.72%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

