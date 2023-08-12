ING Groep NV Raises Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 101.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 464,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,856 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $16,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 13.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 145,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 17,192 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 236,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,514,000 after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 37.3% in the first quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 41,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 11,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 14.3% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

USB traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.46. 8,582,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,254,622. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.48 and its 200 day moving average is $37.38. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

USB has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

