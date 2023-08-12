Ingalls & Snyder LLC Boosts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 597,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,737 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 1.3% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $24,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 70.0% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.04. The stock had a trading volume of 16,609,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,868,532. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.65 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

