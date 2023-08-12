Ingalls & Snyder LLC Purchases 876 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 23.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 173,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $111,626,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Broadcom by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 15,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,832,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $13.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $829.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,033,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,268. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $923.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $867.20 and its 200 day moving average is $714.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVGO. KeyCorp raised their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Broadcom from $890.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.05.

View Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.