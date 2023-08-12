Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 2,543 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,976 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $10,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $4.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $301.64. 14,046,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,991,824. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $776.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $326.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $294.11 and its 200 day moving average is $236.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Huber Research upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.93.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,786,308.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,689,830.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,786,308.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,659 shares in the company, valued at $17,689,830.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $223,844.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,494,328.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,388 shares of company stock worth $10,155,305 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

