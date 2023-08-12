Innovotech (CVE:IOT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Innovotech Inc. (CVE:IOT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 5000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
Innovotech Trading Down 37.5 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.92 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.98.
Innovotech Company Profile
Innovotech Inc offers assay kits used in growing microbial biofilms for research purposes in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers InnovoSIL, a silver periodate antimicrobial compounds for medical applications; MBEC Assay kit, a petri dish for biofilms, which are used for research and medical device testing of microbial biofilms; and AgreGuard, an antimicrobial for crop protection.
