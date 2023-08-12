InPlay Oil Corp. (IPOOF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 11th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0113 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.
InPlay Oil Stock Performance
OTCMKTS IPOOF traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.04. 6,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,785. InPlay Oil has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.34 million, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. InPlay Oil had a net margin of 30.62% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The business had revenue of $61.26 million during the quarter.
InPlay Oil Company Profile
InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It also produces light-oil primarily in the Willesden Green area of central Alberta.
