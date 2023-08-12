Integral Health Asset Management LLC Invests $3.29 Million in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Catalent in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Catalent during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Catalent in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent Stock Performance

NYSE:CTLT opened at $45.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.98. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.45 and a fifty-two week high of $110.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 208.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.44 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $69,988.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,057,940.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,889 shares of company stock worth $89,248. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTLT. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Catalent from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Catalent in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. William Blair lowered Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Catalent

About Catalent

(Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.