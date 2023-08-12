Integrity Financial Corp WA Has $392,000 Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Integrity Financial Corp WA trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 789 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $2,328,844,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after buying an additional 1,315,174 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $245,698,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,595,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,780,247,000 after buying an additional 535,776 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of COST traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $562.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,043,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,932. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $540.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $511.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $571.16. The firm has a market cap of $249.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on COST. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $562.67.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

