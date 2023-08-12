International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Downgraded to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $85.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $123.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IFF. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $122.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IFF

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $64.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.09. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $62.28 and a 52-week high of $125.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.89.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.24). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.94%.

Institutional Trading of International Flavors & Fragrances

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth $327,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 65,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 179.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,029 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 146,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.