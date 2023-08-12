International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 181.3% from the July 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of International Media Acquisition by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Media Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Media Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Media Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of International Media Acquisition by 461.6% during the first quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 425,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 349,720 shares during the last quarter. 20.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAQ traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $11.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,593. International Media Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $11.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.64.

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. International Media Acquisition Corp.

