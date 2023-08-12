Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patron Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 14.3% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.10.

Shares of ISRG opened at $304.49 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $358.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $327.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.33.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total value of $16,440,602.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,615,697.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $3,656,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,844,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total transaction of $16,440,602.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,615,697.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,069 shares of company stock worth $24,452,502 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

