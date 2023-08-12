Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Short Interest Up 26.4% in July

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 237,900 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the July 15th total of 188,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ BSJO traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.59. 85,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,516. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.41. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $22.96.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.1232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.
