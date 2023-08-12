Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Short Interest Up 26.4% in July

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 237,900 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the July 15th total of 188,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSJO traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.59. 85,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,516. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.41. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $22.96.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.1232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSJO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 400,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,531,000 after buying an additional 20,283 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 325.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 48,474 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,441,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 239,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,715,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.