Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 559,800 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the July 15th total of 415,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSCR. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 508.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,348,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,924 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 297.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,456,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,910 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 441.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 896,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,012,000 after purchasing an additional 731,033 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,130,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,473,000 after purchasing an additional 691,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,136,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCR stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,157. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $19.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.16.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

