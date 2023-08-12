Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV) Short Interest Down 31.9% in July

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the July 15th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
BSMV remained flat at $20.91 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,776. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $21.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.19.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a $0.0472 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
