Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV) Short Interest Down 31.9% in July

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the July 15th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSMV remained flat at $20.91 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,776. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $21.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.19.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a $0.0472 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 31.6% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 85,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 20,516 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $447,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

