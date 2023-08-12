Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0364 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Invesco Municipal Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VKQ stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.56. Invesco Municipal Trust has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $10.83.

Get Invesco Municipal Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco Municipal Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 80,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 139,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 81,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. 25.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco Municipal Trust

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.