Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 50.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,027,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,477 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 971.1% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 951,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after purchasing an additional 862,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,207,000. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $2.35 on Friday, hitting $366.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,707,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,890,260. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $369.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.94. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

