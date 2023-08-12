Investment House LLC Has $497,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Investment House LLC increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Target by 12,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Target from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Stock Up 0.1 %

TGT stock opened at $131.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.16. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.08 and a fifty-two week high of $183.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $60.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 73.59%.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

