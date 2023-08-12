iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,678,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,167 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $384,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 19,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $8,412,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 44,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 174.7% during the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 6,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $80.97 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $82.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.73.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2118 per share. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

