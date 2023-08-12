iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Short Interest Up 201.0% in July

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,960,000 shares, an increase of 201.0% from the July 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,434,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 262.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:IXUS traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.65. 885,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,961. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.71. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.42 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.9815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

