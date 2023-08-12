iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,800 shares, a decline of 44.5% from the July 15th total of 217,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COMT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,456,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,474 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2,847.1% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,082,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,597,000 after purchasing an additional 842,486 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 98.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,076,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,119,000 after purchasing an additional 534,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,197,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,272,000 after purchasing an additional 522,719 shares during the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.41. The stock had a trading volume of 137,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,521. The stock has a market cap of $815.37 million, a P/E ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 0.53. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $24.98 and a 12 month high of $40.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.69.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

