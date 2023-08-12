iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 912,100 shares, an increase of 162.1% from the July 15th total of 348,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 291,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ EWZS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,772. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.23. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $15.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.1692 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

About iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 457.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

