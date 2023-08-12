iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 98,107 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 126% from the previous session’s volume of 43,504 shares.The stock last traded at $80.05 and had previously closed at $79.84.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.71. The firm has a market cap of $510.08 million, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davidson Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 208,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,417,000 after acquiring an additional 29,607 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 165,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,470,000 after acquiring an additional 23,716 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 21,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

