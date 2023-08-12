iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 6,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. JFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $160.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.92. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $164.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

