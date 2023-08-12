iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Short Interest Down 37.2% in July

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decrease of 37.2% from the July 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,119,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $12.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $486.69. 1,294,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,471. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $287.82 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $506.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $455.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.6507 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
