J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.74 on October 10th

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.735 per share on Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This is a boost from J&J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

J&J Snack Foods has raised its dividend by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. J&J Snack Foods has a payout ratio of 48.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect J&J Snack Foods to earn $5.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.7%.

J&J Snack Foods Price Performance

JJSF traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $170.41. 59,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,466. J&J Snack Foods has a fifty-two week low of $127.80 and a fifty-two week high of $177.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97 and a beta of 0.55.

Insider Activity

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $425.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.15 million. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that J&J Snack Foods will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Mary Lou Kehoe sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.59, for a total transaction of $52,977.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,638.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other J&J Snack Foods news, VP Mary Lou Kehoe sold 300 shares of J&J Snack Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.59, for a total value of $52,977.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 417 shares in the company, valued at $73,638.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen Every sold 2,818 shares of J&J Snack Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.24, for a total transaction of $491,008.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,795 shares in the company, valued at $835,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,618 shares of company stock worth $806,305. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 11.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,319,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,384,000 after acquiring an additional 13,013 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 137.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 37.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JJSF shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on J&J Snack Foods from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report on Friday, May 5th.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

