Joystick (JOY) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $662,212.98

Joystick (JOY) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Joystick has a total market cap of $662,212.98 and approximately $15.16 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joystick token can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Joystick has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004653 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00020368 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00017594 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013914 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,446.42 or 1.00027014 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

Joystick is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.0031534 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

