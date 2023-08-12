JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) is Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,215,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,003 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 20.9% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $61,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 379,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $384,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Capital Strategies acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,149,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.09. 2,154,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,941,020. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.19.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

