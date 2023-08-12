Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Short Interest Update

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,400 shares, a growth of 319.6% from the July 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Juggernaut Exploration Stock Performance
Shares of Juggernaut Exploration stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.14. 175,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,783. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.10. Juggernaut Exploration has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.19.
Juggernaut Exploration Company Profile
