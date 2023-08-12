Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Short Interest Update

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,400 shares, a growth of 319.6% from the July 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Juggernaut Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of Juggernaut Exploration stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.14. 175,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,783. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.10. Juggernaut Exploration has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.19.

Juggernaut Exploration Company Profile

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for precious and base metal deposits. The company has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Midas property covering an area of approximately 16,671 hectares located in the Skeena Mining District, British Columbia; and the Empire property covering an area of approximately 16,399 hectares located in the Omineca Mining District, British Columbia.

