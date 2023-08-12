Kava (KAVA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $580.82 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Kava token can now be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00002858 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a total market cap of $580.82 million and $6.96 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00041917 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00028627 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013802 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004573 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004525 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 690,383,433 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,374,196 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.