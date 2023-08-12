KCM Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,392 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,950 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $19,402,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 42.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,212 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $17,404,000 after buying an additional 25,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 0.3 %

PXD opened at $236.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $212.13 and a 200-day moving average of $211.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $274.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $1.84 dividend. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $219.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Benchmark started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.05.

Get Our Latest Report on PXD

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.