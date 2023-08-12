Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 12,450 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $522,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 196,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.1% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 162,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 1.4 %

KMI traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,074,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,294,235. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The stock has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.