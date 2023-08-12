KlayUniverse (KUT) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $555,757.78

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. During the last week, KlayUniverse has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. KlayUniverse has a total market cap of $555,757.78 and $214.02 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KlayUniverse token can now be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KlayUniverse Token Profile

KlayUniverse’s genesis date was June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. KlayUniverse’s official website is klayuniverse.com.

KlayUniverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.01008256 USD and is down -6.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $178.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

