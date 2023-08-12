Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.29.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

NYSE:KTB opened at $47.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $31.46 and a 1-year high of $53.83.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 82.45%. The firm had revenue of $616.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 180.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,201,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918,353 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,294,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,379,000 after purchasing an additional 153,205 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,175,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,543,000 after purchasing an additional 75,490 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,012,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,769,000 after purchasing an additional 132,259 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,916,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,408,000 after purchasing an additional 58,874 shares during the period.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

