Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kopin in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Kopin Stock Performance

Kopin stock opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. Kopin has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $180.52 million, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.47.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Kopin had a negative return on equity of 57.17% and a negative net margin of 39.26%. The company had revenue of $10.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kopin will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kopin

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Kopin by 425.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 89,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 72,168 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Kopin by 36.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 20,245 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kopin by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,945,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,982,000 after buying an additional 161,479 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kopin during the first quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kopin during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held systems.

