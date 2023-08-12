Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTXGet Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 732,800 shares, a drop of 36.3% from the July 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 251,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Leap Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPTX. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Leap Therapeutics by 104.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,198,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 14,079 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Leap Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,256,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 137,159 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Leap Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 18,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Leap Therapeutics Trading Up 5.4 %

LPTX stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.36. 154,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,819. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.92. The company has a market capitalization of $28.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.46. Leap Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $18.60.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($2.30). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leap Therapeutics will post -6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops antibody therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric and gynecologic cancers; and FL-301, a monoclonal antibody that targets cells that express Claudin18.2 on their cell surface and is in phase I clinical trial, as well as two preclinical antibody programs, FL-302 and FL-501.

