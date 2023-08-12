Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 732,800 shares, a drop of 36.3% from the July 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 251,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Leap Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Leap Therapeutics Trading Up 5.4 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPTX. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Leap Therapeutics by 104.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,198,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 14,079 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Leap Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,256,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 137,159 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Leap Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 18,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

LPTX stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.36. 154,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,819. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.92. The company has a market capitalization of $28.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.46. Leap Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $18.60.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($2.30). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leap Therapeutics will post -6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops antibody therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric and gynecologic cancers; and FL-301, a monoclonal antibody that targets cells that express Claudin18.2 on their cell surface and is in phase I clinical trial, as well as two preclinical antibody programs, FL-302 and FL-501.

Featured Articles

