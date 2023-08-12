Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.90.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 2,938 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $39,516.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,695.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,848,857 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $113,573,000 after purchasing an additional 68,649 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,365,036 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $125,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,969 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.7% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,989,518 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $109,189,000 after buying an additional 626,601 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 67,921.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,420,619 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $98,818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412,650 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 15.5% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,845,133 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $70,097,000 after acquiring an additional 516,642 shares during the last quarter. 19.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LEVI opened at $14.57 on Monday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.19.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

