LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) PT Lowered to $116.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $116.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LYB. Bank of America raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.88.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $99.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.80. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 77.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

