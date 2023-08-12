MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI) Short Interest Up 795.5% in July

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,600 shares, an increase of 795.5% from the July 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of MEGI stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.51. 133,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,574. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average of $14.15.
MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.1083 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 21st. This is an increase from MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.
