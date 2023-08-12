MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI) Short Interest Up 795.5% in July

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,600 shares, an increase of 795.5% from the July 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of MEGI stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.51. 133,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,574. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average of $14.15.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.1083 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 21st. This is an increase from MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Institutional Trading of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 608,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after acquiring an additional 54,616 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 14,470 shares in the last quarter.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.

