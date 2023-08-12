MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI) Short Interest Up 795.5% in July

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGIGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,600 shares, an increase of 795.5% from the July 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of MEGI stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.51. 133,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,574. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average of $14.15.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.1083 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 21st. This is an increase from MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Institutional Trading of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 608,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after acquiring an additional 54,616 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 14,470 shares in the last quarter.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Company Profile

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.

