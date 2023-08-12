Mallinckrodt (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) & Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN) Critical Analysis

Mallinckrodt (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ – Get Free Report) and Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mallinckrodt and Rain Oncology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Mallinckrodt alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mallinckrodt $1.91 billion 0.00 -$911.20 million N/A N/A Rain Oncology N/A N/A -$75.72 million ($2.60) -0.43

Rain Oncology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mallinckrodt.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

70.1% of Rain Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Mallinckrodt shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Rain Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Mallinckrodt and Rain Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mallinckrodt -56.33% -59.80% -16.98% Rain Oncology N/A -81.40% -69.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Mallinckrodt and Rain Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mallinckrodt 0 0 0 0 N/A Rain Oncology 0 10 2 0 2.17

Rain Oncology has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,417.86%. Given Rain Oncology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rain Oncology is more favorable than Mallinckrodt.

Summary

Rain Oncology beats Mallinckrodt on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mallinckrodt

(Get Free Report)

Mallinckrodt plc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands and Specialty Generics. The company markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases in the areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, pulmonology, and oncology; immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies; analgesics; cultured skin substitutes; and gastrointestinal products. It offers Acthar Gel, a repository corticotropin injection for rheumatoid arthritis, infantile spasms, systemic lupus erythematosus, multiple sclerosis, systemic dermatomyositis, symptomatic sarcoidosis, severe acute and chronic allergic, and inflammatory diseases; INOmax, a vasodilator to enhance oxygenation and reduce the need for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation; Therakos photopheresis, an immunotherapy treatment platform; Amitiza for constipation; and StrataGraft for the treatment of adults with deep partial-thickness burns. The company is also developing Terlipressin for the treatment of hepatorenal syndrome; and SLN 501 is a ribonucleic acid silencing therap. In addition, it provides specialty generic drugs and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company markets its branded products to physicians, respiratory therapists, pharmacists, pharmacy buyers, hospital procurement departments, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty pharmacies. Mallinckrodt plc has collaboration with Silence Therapeutics plc to develop and commercialize ribonucleic acid interference drug targets. The company was founded in 1867 and is based in Dublin, Ireland. On October 12, 2020, Mallinckrodt plc, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About Rain Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Rain Oncology Inc., a late-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers to genetically select patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of MDM2-p53 complex that reactivates p53. The company was formerly known as Rain Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Rain Oncology Inc. in December 2022. Rain Oncology Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Mallinckrodt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mallinckrodt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.