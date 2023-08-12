Manchester & London Investment Trust (LON:MNL) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $445.70

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 445.70 ($5.70) and traded as high as GBX 455.38 ($5.82). Manchester & London Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 440 ($5.62), with a volume of 17,187 shares traded.

Manchester & London Investment Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £175.63 million, a PE ratio of -265.78 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 445.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 400.93.

Insider Activity at Manchester & London Investment Trust

In related news, insider Daren John Morris purchased 7,000 shares of Manchester & London Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 437 ($5.58) per share, with a total value of £30,590 ($39,092.65). 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Manchester & London Investment Trust Company Profile

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc is a close-ended fund launched and managed by M&L Capital Management Limited. The fund primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies by employing a fundamental analysis.

