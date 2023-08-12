Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has $9.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $14.00.

MRNS has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.11.

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $6.82. 2,229,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,698. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.74 million, a P/E ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a current ratio of 10.23. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $11.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.18.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 113.01% and a negative return on equity of 126.40%. Research analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marinus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Steven Pfanstiel sold 2,790 shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $26,616.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,684.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marinus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Steven Pfanstiel sold 2,790 shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $26,616.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,684.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott Braunstein sold 6,413 shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $61,244.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,563.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,757 shares of company stock valued at $131,258 over the last three months. 4.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $45,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,887.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

