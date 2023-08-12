Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) Short Interest Up 1,076.0% in July

Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a growth of 1,076.0% from the July 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Maritime Resources Price Performance
MRTMF remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03. Maritime Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.11.
Maritime Resources Company Profile
