Martin & Co. Inc. TN Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,791 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its position in Comcast by 0.3% during the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 90,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast by 1.9% during the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 2.5% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 10,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 31,520 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Comcast Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $46.03. The stock had a trading volume of 13,602,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,710,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $189.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $46.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.42%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

