Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.74

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.74 per share by the construction company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.

Martin Marietta Materials has raised its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Martin Marietta Materials has a payout ratio of 13.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials to earn $19.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MLM opened at $455.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $444.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $391.36. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $298.32 and a twelve month high of $463.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.77. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 17.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MLM shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $446.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $416.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Martin Marietta Materials

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total transaction of $223,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,304.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Martin Marietta Materials

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

