Mather Group LLC. Boosts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 98,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,156,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $1,332,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 132,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,081,000 after buying an additional 22,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 101,411 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,928,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.66.

View Our Latest Analysis on HD

Home Depot Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of HD opened at $331.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $313.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.96 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.94%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.