Mather Group LLC. Purchases 4,786 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 121.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Accenture by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,316,000 after purchasing an additional 18,786 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Accenture by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,437,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total transaction of $926,553.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,774 shares of company stock worth $8,138,451 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Down 0.4 %

Accenture stock opened at $309.05 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $327.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $312.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.32.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ACN

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.